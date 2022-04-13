Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.09

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.09 and traded as low as $35.00. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 825 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.