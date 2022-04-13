Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $128.50

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.64). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.50.
Harvey Nash Group Company Profile (LON:HVN)
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Nash Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Nash Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.