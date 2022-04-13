MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.14. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 316,882 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.
About MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP)
