IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.14

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.14 and traded as low as C$12.77. IBI Group shares last traded at C$12.77, with a volume of 24,456 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$397.37 million and a P/E ratio of 19.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.15.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$112.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

