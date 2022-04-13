Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

