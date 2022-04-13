Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

