NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 580,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

