Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $576.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,146. The stock has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $566.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

