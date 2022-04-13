Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,227 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,277,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

