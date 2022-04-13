Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 4,449 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

KO stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 865,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,249,361. The firm has a market cap of $280.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,118 shares of company stock worth $21,991,445. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

