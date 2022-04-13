Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 791 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.78 and a 200 day moving average of $204.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.36.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

