Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $17.48 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,529. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,382.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -516.67%.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

