Yield Guild Games 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.21 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $258.55 million and approximately $17.21 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00005571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.27 or 0.07461948 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,122.31 or 0.99845686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041325 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,690,379 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YGGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.