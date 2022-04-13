Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,185.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.23 or 0.07515264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00266779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.71 or 0.00832112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00092844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.00566441 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00362861 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.