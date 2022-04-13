API3 Market Cap Tops $153.47 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. API3 has a total market cap of $153.47 million and approximately $23.20 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, API3 has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00010096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

MidasProtocol (MAS) traded 86,757,172.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.02 or 0.01301470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00034222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00103840 BTC.

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.