Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,880. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 232,055.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 67,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $109,447,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

