Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Cap of $58.31 Million

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Peony has a total market cap of $58.31 million and approximately $481,463.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023379 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 193,535,770 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

