Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will post sales of $28.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $17.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $26.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $114.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $212.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $250.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

SGMO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 64,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,267. The stock has a market cap of $812.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

