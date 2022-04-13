Brokerages Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Plains GP reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 115,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.89. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 52,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,310,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

