ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) will announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. ASGN reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

ASGN stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.74. 3,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51. ASGN has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $131.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in ASGN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

