Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.10.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. 499,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.25 and a beta of 1.25.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
