Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. 499,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

