Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will announce $11.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.75 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $43.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $52.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGP. Raymond James reduced their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

Plains GP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 115,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,318. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Plains GP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Plains GP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

