Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.22). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of WKHS traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,038. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $579.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,653,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,132,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 374,418 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

