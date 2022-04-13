Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to announce $83.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $82.30 million. Lannett reported sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $348.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.80 million to $350.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $348.05 million, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $350.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The company had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 99,500 shares of company stock worth $84,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lannett by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lannett stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.87. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.14. Lannett has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

