Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Generac posted sales of $807.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.25.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Generac by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Generac by 118.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 69,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Generac by 27.1% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XXEC Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $9.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,450. Generac has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

