Only1 (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0858

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Only1 has a market cap of $8.23 million and $1.02 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0858 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Only1

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,855,933 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

