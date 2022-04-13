Kryll Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Kryll has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Kryll coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $33.82 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

MidasProtocol (MAS) traded up 86,757,172.3% against the dollar and now trades at $536.02 or 0.01301470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00034222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00103840 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

KRL is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,184,598 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.