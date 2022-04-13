Lamden Reaches Market Cap of $5.93 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Lamden has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $79,933.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

