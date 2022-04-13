renDOGE (RENDOGE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $430,355.58 and approximately $45.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.27 or 0.07461948 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,122.31 or 0.99845686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041325 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

