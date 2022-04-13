Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.24.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,140. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.26 and a 200-day moving average of $221.77. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

