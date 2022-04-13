Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.00. The company had a trading volume of 288,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,771. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.24 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $239.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

