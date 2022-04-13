Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $25.68 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.99. 254,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,821. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

