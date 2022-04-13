Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after buying an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after buying an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after purchasing an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. 854,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,410. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

