Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 470 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 568,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

