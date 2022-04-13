Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.53.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.20. 151,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,213. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $347.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

