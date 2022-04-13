Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 5,711 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.18. 1,138,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,330,404. The company has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

