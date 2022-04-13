BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock traded down $13.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $714.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,266. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $746.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $842.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $903.88.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

