Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.33

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as high as C$8.99. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$8.86, with a volume of 5,249,938 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.98.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.36. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$900.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.85%.

About Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.