Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2,022 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

About Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd.

