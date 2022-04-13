Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2,022 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.
About Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE)
See Also
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.