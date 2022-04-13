GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.74. GCM Mining shares last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 141,033 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$10.04 price objective on shares of GCM Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get GCM Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$572.72 million and a PE ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

GCM Mining Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.