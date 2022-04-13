Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.99. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 305,996 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $266.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 803.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

