Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,067,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 189,956 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $131,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,193,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

