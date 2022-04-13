Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $339.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,156,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP traded up $4.83 on Friday, hitting $292.77. 25,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.68 and its 200 day moving average is $298.44. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $236.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

