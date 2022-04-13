Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 528 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $346,859,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $537.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,191. The firm has a market cap of $506.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $374.33 and a 52 week high of $548.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.96.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

