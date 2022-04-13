AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $73.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AER. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.23. 37,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.