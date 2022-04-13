salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $448,316.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,643,555.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,396,922 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

CRM traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.37. The stock had a trading volume of 375,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

