The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clorox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,306 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Clorox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,928,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.45. The stock had a trading volume of 57,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.45.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

