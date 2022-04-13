Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of News worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in News by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of News by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in News by 127.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. 27,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

