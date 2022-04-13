Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 126 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.22. 186,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,753,832. The company has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.93.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

