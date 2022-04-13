Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 6.60% of Trecora Resources worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Trecora Resources by 21.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 253,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 60.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trecora Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TREC traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $208.37 million, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

